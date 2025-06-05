Sharjah boosts Eid Al Adha travel services with 5,600 bus trips, new Dubai boat route and Oman Link

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has unveiled a comprehensive transport plan for the Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday (June 5–8), ensuring residents and visitors enjoy safe, smooth, and stress-free travel during the festive break.

With a surge in travel expected across Sharjah and beyond, SRTA will operate 180 buses across the emirate, delivering more than 5,600 trips across four days.

To manage the holiday rush, bus frequency will increase to every five minutes during peak hours, down from the usual 45 minutes, dramatically reducing wait times for passengers.

Sharjah Eid Al Adha transport

Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, the head of the SRTA, highlighted the importance of being well-prepared during holidays.

In Sharjah City, the Authority will run 1,144 daily trips across 12 routes with 104 buses covering 543 stops, making travel between neighbourhoods faster and more efficient. Additional staff will be deployed at key stations, particularly Jubail Bus Station, which will remain open from early morning until late evening.

New Eid boat service between Sharjah and Dubai

In a major highlight for intercity travellers, a special boat service between Sharjah and Dubai will operate four times daily during Eid. Departing from Sharjah’s Aquarium Station and arriving at Al Ghubaiba Station in Dubai, the marine route is a collaboration between SRTA and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, offering scenic and efficient transport between the emirates.

SRTA is also working with Oman’s national transport company, Mwasalat, to operate international route 203.

This bus service connects the Emirate to Muscat, Oman’s capital, with two daily trips from Jubail Station to Al Athaiba in Muscat, stopping at several destinations along the route.

Tickets are available online via Mwasalat’s official website or at local service points.