EXCLUSIVE: talabat, Bolt announce ride services for ‘pro’ Dubai customers in major partnership

The partnership will integrate Bolt’s ride-hailing services into the talabat Pro subscription programme.

The announcement was made at a press event attended by senior representatives from talabat and Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC).

talabat ‘pro’ customers to get 10% on Bolt rides

The collaboration will give talabat ‘pro’ subscribers a 10 per cent discount on all Bolt rides. Users can access the new integration within the talabat app.

By clicking the link, subscribers will be directed to the Bolt app where they can automatically access the discount.

The new feature was launched in order to build on talabat’s subscription model to transform it more into a “lifestyle,” the company’s chief executive officer Tomaso Rodriguez told Arabian Business during the press conference.

He explained that the talabat ‘pro’ programme, initially launched with free food deliveries, has since expanded to include benefits on grocery orders, bank partnerships, and item discounts on talabat Mart.

“Now, for us, it is time to focus on what’s outside of our ecosystem. And when we think about all the possible options, we believe that our customers—especially talabat ‘pro’ customers, who are the heaviest users on the talabat app —seek convenience to get their food delivered and can now also seek convenience to get around the city in a smart and very smooth way.”

talabat, Bolt partnership ‘just the start’

From Bolt’s side, the benefit lies in gaining access to a customer base that is already active and willing to spend on digital services.

“They are not just any customers. They are really willing to pay, willing to spend money on such platforms,” Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of DTC said, adding that it is also important to seize opportunities in an “agile” Dubai.

“If you miss any kind of opportunity, especially in Dubai, you are really behind the scene. Whatever happens in Dubai, I think people should go and do it, because otherwise they will miss the opportunity,” he said.

Rodriguez further added that the company will continue to focus on expanding the ‘pro’ subscription offering, and that the partnership with Bolt is “just the start.”