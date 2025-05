UAE air taxi trials to begin this year

The UAE will see air taxi trials take off this year as it prepares for next-generation transport.

Dr. Talib Alhinai, General Manager of Archer Aviation, said that the trial flights of the company’s first fully electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft “Midnight,” is set to begin before the end of 2025.

Speaking on the sidelines of the “Make it in the Emirates” forum, Alhinai said the aircraft marks a major step in the country’s urban air mobility goals, with operations set to begin in Abu Dhabi ahead of full commercial rollout.

UAE air taxi trials

He said that Archer recently opened a manufacturing facility in Georgia, USA, boasting an initial annual production capacity of 650 aircraft with plans to scale up to 2,400.

Regarding potential manufacturing in the UAE, Alhinai said the company has already signed a framework agreement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to establish a research centre and explore local production, with further details to be announced soon.

Designed for sustainable urban transport, Midnight can carry four passengers and a pilot, operates entirely on electric power, and takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter.

However, its design and operational profile are tailored for efficient short-distance flights in the UAE.

Alhinai said initial test flights will take place in unpopulated areas, gradually expanding to urban zones as part of the phased approach to full deployment.

A formal date for commercial service has not been set.

He said that the specific date for the commencement of commercial service has not yet been determined but will be announced in due course, pending the completion of all necessary technical and operational requirements

On the aircraft’s technical features, Alhinai explained that Midnight is equipped with a fixed wing and 12 electric motors—six at the front and six at the rear.

The front motors can rotate between 90 and 0 degrees, facilitating a seamless transition from vertical ascent to horizontal flight in 45 seconds.