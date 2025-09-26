UAE launches $204m Emirates Road expansion to cut travel time by 45%

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has announced the launch of a AED750m ($204m) enhancement and upgrade project for Emirates Road , with an implementation period of two years.

The initiative is part of a national plan to address traffic congestion and build a smart, sustainable infrastructure that supports economic growth and improves quality of life.

The project involves expanding the road from three to five lanes in each direction over a 25km stretch, from Al Badee Interchange to the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

UAE Emirates Road expansion

This upgrade will raise the road’s capacity to around 9,000 vehicles per hour — a 65 per cent increase.

Interchange No. 7 will also be developed with six directional bridges spanning 12.6km, providing a capacity of up to 13,200 vehicles per hour. In addition, 3.4km of service roads will be built on both sides of the main road.

According to the Ministry, the project will cut travel times by up to 45 per cent for commuters travelling between Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah, and Dubai.

This is expected to ease congestion on one of the UAE’s busiest federal roads, improve traffic flow, and reduce emissions caused by jams.

The works are also set to support trade and the movement of goods and services across the Emirates, strengthening the country’s wider economic connectivity.

Youssef Abdullah, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Federal Infrastructure Projects Sector at MoEI, said the project forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to deliver practical and sustainable solutions to congestion.

He noted that it represents a significant step toward building an integrated national road network that meets the demands of population and economic growth.

He added that the project underscores the UAE’s commitment to adopting innovative solutions to improve transport, reduce emissions, and enhance community satisfaction.

To minimise disruption during construction, MoEI has prepared phased strategies to regulate traffic, including alternative detours and continuous coordination with local authorities.

These measures are intended to provide commuters with a safe and smooth travel experience while ensuring efficiency in project execution.

MoEI is also implementing a comprehensive communication plan to engage the public and keep road users updated on progress and traffic guidance. The Ministry has urged all drivers to remain alert, follow traffic instructions, and check its digital platforms for the latest information.