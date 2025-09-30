UAE railway programme to deliver $54.5bn in economic benefits from $13.6bn investment

The UAE has invested AED50bn ($13.6bn) in its National Railway Programme and is expected to see more than AED200bn ($54.5bn) in economic and developmental benefits.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has affirmed that the UAE Government has placed strong emphasis on the land transport sector, particularly railways, as a central component of the Projects of the 50.

In 2021, the UAE launched the National Railway Programme with investments totalling AED50bn ($13.6bn), making it the largest system of its kind in the country.

UAE rail investments

Speaking ahead of the opening of the Global Rail 2025 Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, Al Mazrouei said the investment represents more than infrastructure.

It is part of a comprehensive vision expected to generate economic and developmental benefits exceeding AED200bn ($54.5bn), while also cutting carbon emissions and enhancing road safety in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 goals.

He explained that railways form a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, offering a sustainable and efficient alternative to road transport that improves quality of life and public satisfaction.

Al Mazrouei noted that the United Arab Emirates is continuing to invest in the future of smart mobility by building advanced infrastructure for autonomous vehicles and creating a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework.

These efforts reinforce the country’s position at the forefront of developing tomorrow’s transport solutions.

He emphasised that Global Rail 2025 will provide a leading platform for cooperation, knowledge exchange and foresight. The event, he said, reflects the directives of the UAE’s leadership to promote sustainable development and adopt innovative solutions that balance economic growth with environmental protection.

Al Mazrouei added that hosting the conference underscores the UAE’s commitment to positioning itself as a global partner in shaping the future of sustainable transport.

The country, he said, aims to build pioneering projects that consolidate its role as an international hub for innovation, delivering on current aspirations while laying the foundation for a more prosperous future for generations to come.