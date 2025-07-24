Uber launches senior accounts and ‘simple mode’ across MENA to improve mobility for older adults

Uber has introduced a new mobility offering tailored to older adults across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), expanding its accessibility features with the launch of Senior Accounts and Simple Mode in seven countries across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, and Lebanon.

The new features, available under Uber’s Family Profiles, are designed to simplify the app interface for seniors, offering larger text, fewer steps, and streamlined functionality.

New Uber features for older adults

The initiative aims to make mobility more inclusive, particularly in MENA markets where public transportation options for older residents are often limited by infrastructure, infrequency, or high temperatures.

The move comes after successful rollouts of similar features in the United States, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico. In a region where intergenerational family support is deeply embedded in culture, Uber’s new product is expected to resonate strongly.

Senior Accounts are accessible through the Family Profile setting in the Uber app. A designated family member can invite an older adult to join as a senior via SMS. Once the recipient downloads the app and creates an account, they can independently request rides or choose to receive assistance from a trusted contact.

Importantly, the family organiser and the older adult do not need to be in the same location, enhancing flexibility for families spread across different cities or countries.

For older adults who are not part of a Family Profile, Uber has also introduced Simple Mode – a self-activated feature available in the app’s Accessibility settings. This version simplifies the user interface, enabling older riders to maintain full control of their account.

The feature enables real-time ride tracking for family members, favourite location saving, flexible payment options, and remote trip management. These tools reflect Uber’s broader push to serve more user segments across various life stages – from its Teen Accounts to the newly launched Senior Accounts.