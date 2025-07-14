Uber launches ‘Women Drivers’ feature in Saudi Arabia

Uber has announced the upcoming launch of its new “Women Drivers” product in Saudi Arabia, allowing women riders to be matched exclusively with women drivers via the app.

The new feature, which will roll out gradually in the coming weeks, marks a major step forward in enhancing mobility and economic inclusion for Saudi women.

The launch coincides with the seven-year anniversary of the Kingdom’s historic decision to lift the driving ban on women, and is positioned as part of Uber’s broader mission to empower women through innovation, local partnerships, and economic opportunity.

Uber Women Drivers in Saudi Arabia

The product is also designed for ease of use to ensure women feel comfortable and empowered. It will be available gradually for riders in the coming weeks. Here’s how the product works:

On-demand: The Women Drivers product allows women riders to be matched with Women Drivers. The product functions just like UberX and is selectable from the product mini-list with similar prices to Uber X

Reserve: For women riders looking for added structure and planning, they can reserve a ride with a women driver up to 30 minutes in advance through the Uber Reserve feature

Youssef Abouseif, KSA GM at Uber, said: “Women across Saudi Arabia have shown how mobility can open the door to new possibilities. At Uber, we see that future as electric, shared, and autonomous – but also inclusive.

“The launch of the ‘Women Drivers’ product reflects our commitment to empowering women and supporting their mobility and economic independence.

“We’re continuing to support women who choose to drive via the Uber app – giving them more choice, more opportunity, and a stronger sense of community.

“We’re also thrilled to witness this dynamic change unfold in Saudi Arabia, and we firmly believe initiatives like these play a pivotal role in Saudi Vision 2030.”

Uber is partnering with Alnahda Society, a leading non-profit organisation established in 1962 with a mission to empower women both economically and socially.

The collaboration aims to support women in mobility through capacity-building initiatives, including financial literacy programs, by equipping women with essential skills.

The initiative paves the way for economic independence and opens up opportunities such as driving via the Uber app.

This effort builds on Uber’s previous collaboration with Alnahda through the Masaruky initiative, which supported thousands of women in joining the workforce by helping them learn to drive and obtain a driver’s licence.

Additionally, Uber will host its first GigSister program in Saudi Arabia, creating a dedicated space for women drivers to connect, share experiences, and foster a supportive local community.

These initiatives highlight how Uber is going beyond mobility to actively invest in the development and success of women across the Kingdom.

Over the years, Uber has introduced a series of programs in Saudi Arabia, from the Wusool initiative, which supported more than 20m subsidised rides for women, to Women Rider Preference, which allows women drivers to choose if they want to exclusively pick-up women riders.

Each of these initiatives has been carefully curated to advance women’s participation in the workforce and align with the Kingdom’s broader socio-economic goals.