Uber to launch self-driving cars in Saudi Arabia this year

Uber will launch self-driving cars in Saudi Arabia this year, according to the company CEO.

Under the patronage of Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Transport General Authority (TGA) Chairman Saleh Al Jasser, the TGA and Uber Technologies signed a strategic partnership agreement to launch autonomous vehicles in the Kingdom.

The TGA said the initiative underscores efforts to adopt modern technologies and smart mobility innovations in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

Self-driving Ubers in Saudi Arabia

The memorandum of understanding was signed by TGA acting President Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih and Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi following a meeting held in Riyadh on the sidelines of the Saudi-US Investment Forum, in the presence of representatives from relevant government bodies.

The TGA will launch the first autonomous vehicle rides via the Uber platform before the end of this year, in partnership with technology providers. Initially, the vehicles will include onboard drivers to help ensure safety during the early stages of implementation.

Leveraging Uber’s ridesharing network, the TGA and Uber will work with autonomous vehicle technology partners to expand consumer access to this emerging form of smart transportation.

The TGA added that the strategic collaboration aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives for the future of mobility, aiming to lead a bold transformation across the Kingdom’s economy, infrastructure, and transport sector.

The deployment of autonomous vehicles will complement current infrastructure and accelerate the delivery of seamless mobility solutions for both residents and visitors.

Al Rumaih emphasised that the partnership supports national efforts to enable smart transport technologies and achieve Vision 2030 objectives.

He explained that through the collaboration with Uber, the TGA aims to establish a regulatory environment that encourages innovation while maintaining high standards of safety and service quality across the transport sector.

Both the TGA and Uber reaffirmed that safety remains a top priority. Together, they will establish a robust regulatory framework to enhance transport safety and contribute to the creation of safer roads and smarter mobility solutions for all.