Uber teams up with Abdul Latif Jameel to explore advanced mobility in Saudi Arabia

Abdul Latif Jameel and Uber Technologies announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to build a scalable, next-generation fleet operations platform.

The collaboration seeks to enable socioeconomic growth in the Kingdom and create more earning opportunities for Saudi nationals.

The MoU, signed during the recently held Saudi-US Investment Forum, aims to help accelerate the transformation of urban mobility across Saudi Arabia, including through the deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs).

“Saudi Arabia is primed to be a key destination for urban transformation and the integration of AVs in the ecosystem. Abdul Latif Jameel, in collaboration with Uber, will play a pivotal role in accelerating the deployment of AVs, supporting local fleet operations,” the company said.

Through their collaboration, the businesses will work closely to build a scalable mobility fleet with the aim of creating 30,000 earning opportunities for Saudi nationals.

With mobility playing a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s urban transformation, the MoU addresses current and future opportunities, as well as the needs of drivers, riders, and tourists in line with Vision 2030.

By combining Abdul Latif Jameel’s strong operational excellence and local expertise with Uber’s global innovative mobility technology and network, the businesses will support economic diversification, elevating giga-projects, and contributing to the Saudi economy.

Hassan Jameel, Vice Chairman, Saudi Arabia, Abdul Latif Jameel, said the collaboration with Uber reflects a shared vision for a smarter, more accessible, and autonomous mobility future.

“This agreement will also help empower Saudi youth through the creation of job opportunities, while contributing to the Kingdom’s long-term prosperity,” he said.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, said Saudi Arabia is a hugely important market to Uber, and the company is thrilled to collaborate with Abdul Latif Jameel to advance and accelerate the future of mobility in the country.

“Our goal is to make Uber the best platform for AV technology and continue to introduce both autonomous and human-driven mobility solutions to help people get where they need to go, effortlessly,” he said.

With autonomous vehicles becoming pivotal to the future of transportation, Uber is building towards an electric, shared, and autonomous future, already working with 18 leading AV partners globally.