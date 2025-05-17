WeRide announces fully driverless Abu Dhabi robotaxi trials

WeRide has announced the launch of fully driverless robotaxi trials in Abu Dhabi, the first deployment of its kind in the Middle East.

Starting this quarter, a fleet of WeRide’s robotaxis will be piloted on public roads without a safety driver, marking a major milestone for smart mobility in Abu Dhabi.

Under this new phase, WeRide will also be extending its robotaxi service coverage to include Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island.

Robotaxi rides in Abu Dhabi

These new zones build on WeRide’s existing robotaxi network, which has been safely serving Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and routes connecting to Zayed International Airport since 2021.

Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide, said: “WeRide makes history as the first company to pilot fully driverless robotaxis in the Middle East region, showcasing our autonomous leadership in one of the world’s most dynamic urban environments.

“In parallel, we’re expanding commercial service to high-demand areas like Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands – bringing smart mobility solutions to more users in the Middle East. Together, these demonstrate our technological maturity while moving us closer to mass commercialisation of robotaxis.”

WeRide is accelerating its global expansion, with the UAE as a key market. In July 2023, the company received the UAE’s first and only national licence for self-driving vehicles, authorising testing and operation of autonomous vehicles on public roads nationwide.

In December 2024, WeRide and Uber launched their ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi, marking the largest commercial robotaxi service outside the US and China.

Commercial driverless rides and additional service areas will be introduced from summer 2025, subject to regulatory approval.