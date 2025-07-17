Yango Ride promises to reduce business travel costs in Abu Dhabi by 30%

Corporate clients of Dubai-based Yango Ride can now enjoy travel in Abu Dhabi and save money, after the Dubai-based company added cost-effective city taxis to its B2B service in the capital, which promises to reduce business transport costs by 30 per cent.

The new service provides a centralised platform that helps companies book and manage employee rides, addressing the challenge of coordinating transport and expenses across large teams.

Yango Ride expands B2B taxi services

The move follows Yango Ride’s launch of its B2B options in the UAE last year, which enabled companies in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi to access to a centralised, cloud-based system for managing employee transportation. The addition of taxis in Abu Dhabi builds on this foundation, extending greater affordability and access while preserving the platform’s enterprise-grade features.

With a unified system for managing rides, Yango Ride’s business offers a solution that removes the complexity of employee reimbursements and ride approvals. All trips, including city taxis, are billed monthly to a single corporate account, with itemised reporting and tax-deductible documentation. Companies can monitor ride activity in real time, apply custom travel policies, and control usage based on employee seniority, department, time of day, or location.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Middle East, commented: “Abu Dhabi was recently named the fourth-best city globally for public transport, creating the ideal environment to bridge the gap between public mobility and private sector needs.

“Taxis are often the most practical and affordable car option, yet companies still book them ad hoc, without visibility or control. By integrating taxis into the platform, we are turning a common workaround into a structured, cost-efficient solution.”

Ivan Kaplunovich, Head of Yango Ride for business, added: “Abu Dhabi has taken major steps to reshape its transport ecosystem through forward-looking initiatives like the Transportation Mobility Management Strategy, which aims to improve public transport access, reduce congestion, and encourage more sustainable travel.

“By integrating taxis into our B2B platform, we are enabling businesses to support this initiative and offer an efficient way to manage employee transport using modes that are already part of the city’s mobility fabric.”

Yango Ride for business can integrate with internal HR and travel systems through APIs, enabling automated onboarding, access rights, and budget control for distributed teams. Each client is assigned a dedicated account manager and 24/7 support for responsive service.

The service is already used across over 15 industries, including consulting, logistics, finance, IT, and legal services. In Abu Dhabi, companies can now choose between the Comfort tariff and City Taxis for their corporate transport needs. In Dubai, the available ride classes are Premier and Elite.

This update complements Yango Ride’s ongoing work with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and ‘Abu Dhabi Mobility’, further strengthening the emirate’s push toward smart, efficient transport systems.