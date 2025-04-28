1.4 million overnight guests experience Abu Dhabi in Q1 2025

With 1.4 million overnight guests visiting Abu Dhabi during the first quarter of 2025, the UAE capital is on track to achieve its ambitious tourism targets.

Overall, the Abu Dhabi hotels generated AED2.3 billion (US$630 million) in revenue, an 18 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached AED484 (US$131.8), which was a 25 per cent year-on-year increase, while occupancy was at 79 per cent across the emirate during the period, including in Ramadan.

Tourism boom in Abu Dhabi

The city’s tourism sector has set a target of contributing AED62 billion (US$16.9 billion) to the economy in 2025, an increase of 13 per cent from 2024 and supporting 255,000 jobs across the emirate during the year.

During the quarter, the emirate drew visitors from top-tier markets and beyond, with India, China, Russia, the UK, and the US being the best-performing markets.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, commented: “Our strategic approach to elevating Abu Dhabi as a cultural and tourism destination is delivering tangible results.

“Sustained investment into data-led destination marketing, diversified programming, a culture-first ethos, and ever-improving visitor experience touchpoints have driven robust growth in Q1 2025, building on a strong 2024.

“As we showcase the offerings of our emirate at Arabian Travel Market, we are focused on strengthening our key partnerships, expanding our global reach, and accelerating progress towards our long-term tourism goals – all while ensuring that Abu Dhabi’s unique cultural identity remains at the heart of everything we offer.”

In 2024, the city’s tourism sector witnessed positive performance across multiple metrics. Last year, the emirate saw a 7 per cent year-on-year increase in overall hotel and alternative accommodation guests combined, with international overnight visitors reaching 3.2 million, an increase of 28 per cent over 2023 numbers.

Hotel occupancy rates reached 79% across the emirate in 2024, and total hotel revenue grew by 18.1 per cent to over AED7.6 billion (US$2.07 billion). RevPAR climbed by 22 per cent.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s global marketing efforts significantly supported the growth. In 2024, it increased operations from 11 markets to 25 markets, focusing on emerging regions such as the CIS, APAC, and Eastern Europe.

At ATM 2025, DCT Abu Dhabi will bring Abu Dhabi’s cultural and creative story to life at its stand, showcasing its world-class museums, contemporary art, rich heritage, a diverse culinary landscape, and hospitality rooted in Emirati values to travel trade partners, media, and industry leaders.

Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District is one of the greatest concentrations of world-leading cultural and educational institutions. Already home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Saadiyat Cultural District will add the Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, narrating the story of life on earth and the origins of our universe, this year.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, featuring a global collection of modern and contemporary art that reflects the diversity of cultures and trends from around the world, is also on track for completion.

The city’s Tourism Strategy 2030 aims to attract 39.3 million visitors annually, support the creation of 178,000 new tourism jobs, expand hotel capacity to 50,000 rooms, and contribute AED90 billion (US$24.5 billion) to the emirate’s GDP by the end of the decade.