Dubai approves plan to add 12km of beaches in post-coronavirus tourism push

Dubai’s ruler on Saturday said he has approved the development of an extra 12km on beaches in the emirate as it looks to improve its tourism offering post-coronavirus.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Prime Minister and Vice-President and Dubai Ruler, said in a series of tweets that an area of one million square metres will be developed from Al Mamzar Beach to Umm Suqeim II at a cost of AED500 million ($136 million).

“More areas for swimming… and better running paths… and longer bicycle streets… Quality life in Dubai is the secret of loving life in Dubai,” he tweeted.

The project will be implemented in three phases – the first covers 4,250 metres of beachline extending from Al Mamzar Creek beach to Al Mamzar Corniche, the second covers 2,150 metres of beachline extending from Jumeirah Beach to Al Shorouq, and the third phase covers 6,015 metres of beachline in Umm Suqeim 1 and 2.

The project aims to revitalise the beachfront and increase swimming areas. Dedicated areas for water activities and jogging and cycling tracks will be provided as part of the overall plan to promote a fitness culture and healthy lifestyle among the city’s residents.

The ruler was also briefed on the AED100 million Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary development project, which seeks to enhance the sanctuary’s ecosystem and biodiversity.

The project will increase wetlands in the sanctuary by 20 hectares and expand green cover by planting mangrove trees in a 100-hectare area. Service facilities and entertainment amenities will also be built as part of the project.

Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed a project to develop the first open garden on Al Mamzar Creek that forms part of the AED2 billion Green Dubai Project. To be implemented over a four-year period extending from 2021 to 2024, the project is set to add 8 million square metres of green spaces.

The project forms part of a broader plan to expand the city’s green spaces, increase the percentage of green areas in development projects and raise Dubai’s global ranking in this area.

In another tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said that 29 new projects to add eight million square metres of green spaces and gardens within Dubai’s residential and commercial areas have also been approved.

“We are continuing to develop our city… we continue to develop our quality of life… we continue to build our future,” the ruler said.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed about a AED4 billion Dubai project for energy production by treating waste which will generate sufficient energy for 135,000 homes.

“Dubai is a clean city… its energy is clean… and its neighbourhoods are clean… and its energy resources must remain clean,” another tweet said.