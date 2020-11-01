Petition launched to include UAE in UK Travel Corridor

A petition calling on the UK Government to place the UAE on the country’s travel corridor list has collected almost 18,000 signatures and is continuing to rise rapidly.

According to the government’s online portal, the petition has been launched by Paula Jacobson and will be considered for debate in parliament should it reach 100,000 signatures.

Currently, anyone arriving into the UK from the UAE must isolate for a period of 14 days.

The petition reads: “There are 250,000 UK citizens living in the UAE. Anyone arriving from the UAE to the UK must isolate for 14 days. Covid-19 PCR tests are readily accessible in the UAE and travellers are able to test prior to flying. The UAE should be added to the UK Travel Corridor.”

There are currently no countries from the Middle East listed as part of the UK’s Travel Corridor, which includes Germany where infections rose by 21,535 in the 24 hours through to Saturday morning and followed a record increase of 23,553 from Thursday. While there were 129 additional deaths reported on Saturday morning.

In contrast, the UAE recorded 1,121 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and a further five deaths.

Other countries included as part of the corridor include: Sweden, Thailand, Vietnam, Norway, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The petition adds: “Let us come home without restriction!

“We need to petition to those who decide which countries are allowed to be part of the Travel Corridor and have the power to place the UAE on this list. We have dealt with Covid-19 in this country with extreme caution, and should be exempt from quarantine due to our testing restrictions and low cases.”

On Saturday, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new four-week coronavirus lockdown in England, which will join several European countries in imposing the measure for a second time.

Global infections are fast approaching 46 million, with close to 1.2 million deaths, and Europe is experiencing a dizzying spike in Covid-19 cases.