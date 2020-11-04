Dubai set to open Time Out Market food hall concept in early 2021

Dubai is set to become the seventh destination for the popular Time Out Market, with the grand opening scheduled for early 2021.

The concept, which will occupy a 30,000 square feet space on the first floor of Souk Al Bahar – where the former Rivington Grill restaurant was located – will include 17 kitchens, three bars, a stage and cultural area. It will have room for 660 seats but will initially open with a capacity of 400 due to Covid-19 social distancing regulations.

Didier Souillat, CEO of Time Out Market, told Arabian Business: “It’s an upmarket food hall where people eat together. It can be families, it can be friends, but you eat between the choice of 17 different kitchens. You can experiment with the best food in Dubai in one go. For tourists, there’s no way they’re going to try 17 of those restaurants during their stay.”

The identity of the 17 participating restaurants, hand-picked following discussions between Time Out Market and the editorial team at Time Out Dubai, is expected to be revealed in the next week or so, although Souillat revealed they were all ‘home-grown’ brands with existing venues in the city.

He said: “Time Out Media, which is the other arm of the Time Out group, showcases the diversity that there is in every city and Time Out Market, what we do is we bring this diversity physically in our space through the chefs, through the restauranteurs, through the cultural event that we create, through the mixologists and so forth.

“This is the way we celebrate the soul of the city.”

Time Out Market Dubai will offer demo cooking classes with top chefs and art installations from local artists as well as live musical performances and comedy show nights.

And Souillat is confident the concept will complement what’s already on offer in the emirate.

“The people we choose already have their own bricks and mortar venues. Usually what we see is, from a tourist or local perspective, they’ve never had the idea of trying this particular restaurant. They try a dish at the market and then they want the full experience and then they go,” he said.

“The traffic goes both ways, we promote their restaurant to social media, they promote our venue to their social media.”

The world’s first food and cultural market rooted in editorial curation was launched in Lisbon in 2014 and last year became the number one tourist destination in the country with 4.1 million visitors. In 2019 the brand also launched in Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal and Chicago.

Didier Souillat, CEO of Time Out Market

And Souillat admitted launching in Dubai, through a partnership with Emaar, was a natural choice for further expansion. He said: “It’s important to be in Dubai. It’s not only a showcase. We’re not only here to put our brand out there and say we’re in Dubai, no. It’s so well positioned as a central destination globally that it makes sense.”

Plans are in place to increase the brand’s portfolio with openings in Porto, London and Prague over the next three years.