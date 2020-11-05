Saudi giga-project company appoints Disney veteran as new CEO

Qiddiya Investment Company on Thursday announces the appointment of Walt Disney Company veteran Philippe Gas as its new CEO, effective from November 29.

Qiddiya is Saudi Arabia’s future capital of entertainment, sports and the arts and is a keystone of Vision 2030, the kingdom’s blueprint for long-term prosperity.

Gas brings a wealth of experience to the role, moving into the position from a 30-year tenure with The Walt Disney Company, where he most recently served as president and managing director of Walt Disney Attractions Japan & Disneyland International.

Before moving into this global leadership role, Gas was the CEO of Euro Disney, the first tourism destination in Europe, for seven years and then successfully led the launch of Shanghai Disney Resort, the company’s first theme park in mainland China and its largest international investment to date.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism and general secretary of Qiddiya, said: “The Qiddiya giga-project sits at the core of the future of Saudi Arabian entertainment. Philippe has an impressive international track record of delivering world-class entertainment destination experiences and leading large organizations, which makes him the right person to oversee this next, crucial phase of development as we rapidly journey toward the much-anticipated Grand Opening of Qiddiya. ”

Gas added: “Qiddiya is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to develop an unforgettable offering that will transform entertainment for an entire region and create cherished memories for current and future generations. The Qiddiya team has delivered a lot in a short amount of time and it is my honour to take the helm at this critical juncture so that together, we can launch an incredible new entertainment experience to the world.”

Gas replaces founding CEO Michael Reininger, who will remain for a handover and advisory period before departing Qiddiya Investment Company.