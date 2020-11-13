Over 100 Beirut hotels remain shuttered after port explosion

More than 100 hotels in Beirut are still not open, three months after the huge explosion at the city’s port, according tothe president of the Syndicate of Hotels Owners in Lebanon.

Pierre Achkar also told Arabian Business that he estimated the number of laid-off employees in the tourism sector at around 70,000 out of 150,000 since September 2019.

The sector has suffered the most from the multiple crises that have engulfed Lebanon forn the past 12 months. With the severe economic crisis combined with the measures accompanying the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, it is difficult to see how Lebanon’s tourism and hospitality sector can recover fully.

And things are about to get even worse with the return to general lockdown in Lebanon from Saturday until November 30 following a recent spike in Covid cases.

While Beirut’s international airport, hospitals, governmental institutions and vital industries and sectors will remain in operation, the general lockdown will include hotels, restaurants and pubs “which will constitute a new blow to the tourism sector in Lebanon”, said Achkar, pictured below.

He told Arabian Business: “The government has failed to impose regional lockdowns, because of its laxity in imposing order, which caused the large wave of virus outbreak. The government now wants to impose a general lockdown, excluding more than half of the country. So are hotels, restaurants and retail outlets the only reason for the spread of the pandemic?”

“Hotels are no longer able to withstand more blows, from the economic and financial crisis, and Gulf tourists avoiding Lebanon even before the coronavirus, up to the Beirut Port explosion, which caused damage to 165 hotels out of 250 hotels in Greater Beirut,” Achkar added.

He said that more than 100 hotels in Greater Beirut are still out of service including major hotels such as Phoenicia, whose rehabilitation cost is estimated at $15 million, Four Seasons, Hilton, Monroe and Le Gray.

Achkar warned that as the government “takes more ill-considered closure measures”, the numbers of people laid off from the tourism sector are likely to rise.

“It’s worth mentioning that with the absence of Arab tourists, who historically made up the bulk of tourists in Lebanon, and with no expectation for their returns any time soon due to political issues, the hospitality sector isn’t expected to improve in the coming months,” Achkar added.

The latest Ernst & Young Middle East hotel benchmark survey revealed that the occupancy rate at Beirut hotels stood at 22 percent in August, a decrease of 60.3 percent from 83 percent in August 2019. It was the sixth lowest rate in the region.

The occupancy rate in Beirut’s four- and five-star hotels slipped to an all-time low of 13 percent by August, down from last year’s 72 percent during the same period, and compared to an average rate of 37.3 percent in 14 Arab markets.

The occupancy rate at Beirut hotels was the lowest in the region during the period covered, while it was the fifth highest in the first eight months of 2019.

Beirut’s average room rate and room yield were also the worst performing in the region, the figures showed.

Furthermore, revenue per available room (RevPAR) stood at $21 at Beirut hotels in the first eight months of 2020, the lowest rate in the region, compared to $147 in the same period of 2019.

The number of arriving passengers at Beirut International Airport decreased by 75.8 percent to 917,216 in the first 10 months of 2020.