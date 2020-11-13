UAE says to open land border to Omanis from November 16

The UAE said on Friday it will open its land border to Omanis from next week in a move to relax restrictions on travel as part of its plan to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to state news agency WAM, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship (ICA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that the beginning of movement through land ports will begin on Monday.

In a joint statement, the three authorities said that citizens of Oman are exempt from the requirement of prior approval to enter the country through land ports.

However, Omani citizens are required to present a negative PCR test result from an accredited laboratory. The validity of the test should not exceed 48 hours from the date of undergoing the test.

They are also required to conduct a Covid-19 test at the ports upon arrival and follow all preventive and precautionary measures according to the approved protocols, in addition to installing the Al Hosn application.

A PCR test is also obligatory on the fourth day if they have stayed for four consecutive days in the UAE, WAM said.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said that if a person is tested at the port and the result is positive, procedures for denied entry will be applied, according to international rules and regulations.