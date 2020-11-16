Hatta crossing boosts staff numbers as UAE opens border for Omanis

Dubai Customs has announced its readiness to receive GCC nationals arriving at the Hatta border crossing from Monday morning, following a decision to open the UAE’s land border.

The directives of the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to resume passenger movement through UAE’s land ports of entry is the latest relaxation of rules aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

From Monday, Omani citizens will be permitted to enter the country via land ports without prior approval from UAE authorities.

Humaid Al Rasheed, Director of Land Customs Centres Management at Dubai Customs, said in comments published by state news agency WAM: “We announce the readiness of Hatta Customs Centre to resume movement and receive Omani citizens and GCC nationals arriving from the sultanate. Precautionary and preventive measures have been taken to ensure the safety of visitors and inspectors, and protect against the spread of Covid-19.”

Al Rasheed noted that the centre had increased the number of inspectors to 87, who will be available in shifts around the clock, to ensure a smooth service for visitors.

Hatta Customs Centre plays a pivotal role in handling commercial and passenger traffic between the UAE and Oman, with nearly 2 million passengers passing through the border crossing annually, said Al Rasheed.

“Dubai Customs is implementing an ambitious development strategy to enhance the Hatta Border Crossing’s significance as a leading tourist and trade hub. New premises are being built for the Customs Centre to accommodate the increased influx of people and conveyances using the crossing point. The new integrated Customs building will boast advanced inspection yards and scanning equipment for cargo and baggage,” added Al Rasheed.

The UAE announced on Friday it will open its land border to Omanis.

In a statement, authorities said that citizens of Oman are exempt from the requirement of prior approval to enter the country through land ports.

However, Omani citizens are required to present a negative PCR test result from an accredited laboratory. The validity of the test should not exceed 48 hours from the date of undergoing the test.

They are also required to conduct a Covid-19 test at the ports upon arrival and follow all preventive and precautionary measures according to the approved protocols, in addition to installing the Al Hosn application.

A PCR test is also obligatory on the fourth day if they have stayed for four consecutive days in the UAE, WAM said.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said that if a person is tested at the port and the result is positive, procedures for denied entry will be applied, according to international rules and regulations.