Live entertainment to return to Dubai as Coca-Cola Arena announces re-opening date

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai’s home of live entertainment, will see events return to the venue from November 20 after a shutdown forced by coronavirus.

The venue will re-open with new social distancing and hygiene procedures in place to ensure the safety of visiting fans.

Having opened in June 2019 with artists such as Russell Peters and Maroon 5 performing to sell-out audiences, Coca-Cola Arena is now set to welcome back fans for the first time since February.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide live entertainment to the community of Dubai again, and we are excited to welcome the OJ Lifestyle team to Coca-Cola Arena on November 20th,” said Guy Ngata, CEO of Coca-Cola Arena.

“There has been a tremendous amount of work implemented across many sectors in Dubai to get to this point, and we are pleased to now open our doors again with the safety of our guests of the utmost importance.”

He said Coca-Cola Arena’s new protocols and procedures have been developed in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM) and international safety guidelines as well as the arena’s management company, ASM Global.

At the heart of Coca-Cola Arena’s return to welcoming back fans is VenueShield, an environmental hygiene protocol that has been implemented across all of ASM Global’s venues around the world, he added.

“It’s critical that we assure people they are attending a safe environment allowing fans and artists to enjoy an amazing live experience, which we are confident will be the case,” Ngata said.

“Our VenueShield protocol is there to instill confidence in our guests as we all become accustomed to a new way of experiencing live events for the time being.”

Coca-Cola Arena also asks fans to remember Dubai Government’s important message of “we are all responsible” and to not attend a live event if feeling unwell.

“It is important that fans are vigilant of their own surroundings and responsible in relation to their own well-being and that of others, in line with the consistent messaging communicated by the government of Dubai over the past months,” Ngata added.

Coca-Cola Arena has implemented a multi-layered approach to safeguarding fans attending live events including enhanced cleaning procedures, social distancing in place across queuing, seating and concourse areas, the use of disinfectant fogging machines and thermal cameras installed across all entrances. Visitors with a temperature over 37.2 degrees celsius will not be permitted entry.

Ticket holders are advised to visit www.coca-cola-arena.com and read the Covid-19 information before attending the Arena.