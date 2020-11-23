‘We believe in Dubai’, says former F1 boss as he reinvents Billionaire chain

There are few sports which demand the ability to adapt as quickly as Formula One, being able to anticipate the path ahead and change direction at a moment’s notice can be the difference between success and failure, or worse.

For flamboyant former F1 boss turned restaurateur and nightclub owner Flavio Briatore these skills have proven invaluable as coronavirus swept across the hospitality industry globally, hitting venues such as his successful Billionaire chain, founded in Porto Cervo, Italy in 1998 and which opened its doors in Dubai some seven years ago.

Across the world it has proven to be a transformative moment for the late night industry, with many clubs across the emirates still closed due to Covid-19 restrictions. After beating coronavirus himself, Briatore decided to steer a new course, investing heavily to re-invent the club’s concept from dance club to dance hall, blending fine dining with cabaret entertainment.

Now the doors of Billionaire Dubai are open again, and where once was a dance floor a stage has been created to showcase the vision of artistic production director, Montserrat (Montse) Moré, who has worked with the likes of Cirque du Soleil, Lío and Pacha in Ibiza.

Now dancers, singers and acrobats entertain a seated audience of diners, subtly separated to keep them safe, as the chefs perform their own show in the live kitchen.

And Briatore, the man who discovered racing legends such as Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, has also returned to what he loves best, unearthing young talent. As the curtain raises on his new venture, he spoke exclusively to Arabian Business about his faith in Dubai and his team.

AB: In the middle of the pandemic, why are you relaunching Billionaire in Dubai now?

FB: We’ve been in Dubai for the last seven years. When we saw the new situation with Covid-19 we realised it was the moment to change the night. In the beginning we had the fantastic restaurant, Italian and Asiatic food, plus we had the disco. But Covid-19 changed completely the way we see nightlife. So, we decided to totally refurbish the club and no disco anymore, which I believe for a long time could be forbidden.

Former F1 boss turned restaurateur and nightclub owner Flavio Briatore

Instead we are now entertaining people with an amazing show. We put together the best talent from Las Vegas and Europe. We refurbished the restaurant so it’s the same quality but now people want to enjoy but keep also their distance and be very careful. I have had coronavirus myself, so I know it’s not fun.

AB: Are you proud of the changes you’ve made after you’ve been forced to reinvent what Billionaire is?

FB: If you are in business you need to adapt to the situation happening, and you need to be flexible. We invest in Dubai because we believe in Dubai. You only do this kind of investment, especially now, if you believe in the country. Dubai is five or six hours from Europe and the government is managing Covid-19 much better than say North Italy, or Germany or France.

AB: You’ve worked the masks almost into the show, all the dancers are wearing the masks, is it a statement in a way?

FB: You know what, I believe the mask is becoming like the accessory. I think in the morning you put on your watch and you put on the mask as well. It is now coming naturally to have to have the mask and we suggest to everybody to use it. You know this is fundamental.

AB: Can you describe in your own words what the Billionaire show experience is?

FB: We have the best talent in the world. It is music, it is ballet, it is acrobatic and, more importantly, technically is one of the best shows.

It’s taken a long time, we were working on it all summer to put this together. And now every night it is better, better, better and we are very happy. We have two singers who are amazing, really super.

So we have the quality because in Dubai if you want to succeed, if you want to be a destination, you need quality. You have everything in Dubai, the best brands, restaurants, shows, so you have to be looking for ways to have the best price, the best entertainment, the energy and mix that together to have success.

Billionaire Grand Show put together the best talent from Las Vegas and Europe

AB: You’ve had a very rich entrepreneurial career inside Formula One and outside of F1, what’s exciting you now about this relaunch in Dubai?

FB: When I was a very young kid with nothing I did everything, I was a waiter etc etc. So 25 years Formula One, then years before with Benetton in the United States. At one point I decided to invest in food or beverage. Why? What is exciting? Because every day is their Formula One, every day you are in a new situation.

We are in Dubai, and we are opening a Billionaire in Riyadh. The main excitement is people because in the end, whether you are managing a Formula One team or you’re managing a team for food and beverage, it is exactly the same in that you are working with people.

You know the goal for an entrepreneur like me, what you want, is to be creating new jobs, to give the possibility to the young people in our company. For me operating means creating jobs, creating new situations, creating new destinations, creating new concepts.

AB: What is the ultimate goal of the Billionaire Grand Show?

FB: The concept is to entertain the people and make sure that people have fun, to make sure that people feel that energy. Billionaire is energy. We strive to be perfect in all the little details.