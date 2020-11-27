Bahrain F1 race ‘as important as ever’ despite spectator ban

There may not be the close-to the usual 100,000 spectators at this weekend’s re-arranged Bahrain Grand Prix but the race is as important as ever as the kingdom continues its recovery from the global coronavirus crisis, according to a leading official.

Newly crowned world champion Lewis Hamilton will be looking to make it back-to-back victories on Sunday having taken the chequered flag last year. A win would be his fourth on the circuit.

While 97,000 spectators cheered the British superstar to glory in 2019, this weekend’s race, which was originally scheduled to take place on March 22 but was postponed due to the pandemic, will be held “predominantly without spectators”.

However, Ali Murtaza, director of real estate, tourism & leisure at Bahrain Economic Development Board, told Arabian Business: “Every year Bahrain welcomes many thousands of Formula One fans from across the globe. This year, things are a bit different – but while we might not have the usual number of visitors, we have still welcomed drivers and their teams from as far as Europe, North America and South East Asia.

“Racing fans living in Bahrain have been lucky to spot these top sport stars exploring our modern malls, ancient souks and popular tourist attractions like the 400-year-old Tree of Life.

“From exquisitely preserved heritage sites and thriving cultural centres to five-star luxury hotels and the thrill of international sport, Bahrain brings together the best of past, present and future.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming such talented drivers to our shores, and look forward to hosting many more visitors during next year’s Formula One.”

The Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) said there would be “a limited number” of seats for “families of frontline health workers and first responders”.

The decision was made by Bahrain’s Crown Prince “to recognise their incredible contribution and commitment in responding to the pandemic”.

According to weather reports, rain is forecast to fall in Bahrain this weekend, although it is not expected to hit as severely as previously thought.

The Bahrain Grand Prix, held under the lights, heralds the beginning of the final triple header of 2020 before the season draws to a close, and will be followed by the Sakhir GP (December 6), with the season concluding in Abu Dhabi on December 13.