Dubai tops Indian wishlist for end of year vacations

Dubai and the Maldives have emerged as the most popular international destinations for Indian holiday makers this Christmas-New Year season, according to travel industry officials.

Tourists from the South Asian country have started experimenting with short-distance and safe tourist spots amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, experts told Arabian Business.

With both Christmas and New Year falling on long weekends this year, this has added to the popularity of Dubai in particular among Indian holidaymakers.

Officials at online travel aggregators (OTAs) and airlines said they have been seeing demand coming from leisure travellers after a long period and that Dubai is witnessing the maximum bookings for international holiday travel for the year-end season, followed by the Maldives.

“We are finally seeing the beginning of a revival in international travel for leisure from India, though flight services are subject to agreements signed between various governments,” Aditya Agarwal, head of corporate strategy at Cleartrip, told Arabian Business.

Maldives (pictured) and the UAE were the most popular international destinations out of India in the recent (Diwali) holiday season

“As travel restrictions ease, we expect confidence to revive among travellers, and we will see pent up demand convert into bookings moving forward,” Agarwal added.

The Cleartrip executive said while the Maldives and the UAE were the most popular international destinations out of India in the recent (Diwali) holiday season, Dubai is seeing the maximum demand for the Christmas-New Year season.

Officials at some of the Indian carriers also confirmed the pick-up in bookings for Dubai for travel during the year-end holiday season.

“The upcoming festivities, coupled with long weekends, give customers the perfect opportunity to plan their travel. As a result, travel is likely to pick-up across all sectors, including Dubai,” a spokesperson of Vistara, India’s full service private airline, told Arabian Business.

“We are also observing a growing preference for last minute bookings, and we expect this trend to continue, resulting in healthy passenger traffic across all sectors during the upcoming festivities,” the spokesperson added.

Vistara currently operates special, non-stop daily flights between Delhi/Mumbai and Dubai under the bilateral ‘air bubble’.

Travel industry officials said Mumbai is the largest source airport for Dubai, followed by Delhi and Bangalore.

“The relatively fewer number of coronavirus infection cases and the various safety measures put in place by the authorities, while allowing shopping and leisure activities, seems to have instilled confidence in Indian leisure travellers to select Dubai for their international holiday destination, as they are starting to test the waters,” Vipin Chandra, senior manager – outbound at Kochi-based Intersight Tours & Travels, told Arabian Business.

To cash in on the revival in international holiday travel, several OTAs and tour operators, in alliance with some of the private airlines, have come up with attractive holiday packages for Dubai, offering hefty price discounts and safe travel and stay assurances to add to the comfort level of customers.