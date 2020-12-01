How Dubai has been transformed into a mission-like quest for tourists

Arabian Adventures, the UAE-based destination management company, is bringing the first Dubai version of Questo’s city games and tours to the region.

Bucharest-based Questo has been transforming cities around the world into exploration games via technology with its ground-breaking mobile app since 2017.

It already take users on journeys through mission-like tours in more than 80 cities across Europe, the US and Asia.

Its first ‘quest’ in the Middle East is now launching in Dubai in partnership with Arabian Adventures.

Historical Dubai is now available to download via the Questo app for from AED72.99 and is its first game-based, self-guided walking tour to launch in the city, encouraging users to follow clues and solve puzzles to retrace the steps of the fishermen, pearl-drivers, weavers and tradesmen that once came to trade at Dubai Creek.

Justine Thomas, general manager of Arabian Adventures, said: “Arabian Adventures is delighted to bring a first to the region through Historical Dubai, an innovative self-guided walking tour offering an entirely new way to view the city. Through our partnership with the technology and gaming experts at Questo, our in-house destination experts are able to share their local Dubai knowledge and insights in a unique way set to engage people of all ages.

“Historical Dubai will guide users via a series of clues through 3km of sikkas, pedestrian streets, and the marina that lines Dubai Creek’s edge, as part of an exciting journey to discover iconic landmarks, local stories and hidden gems in this historic location and important part of the history of Dubai.

“With domestic tourism proving increasingly popular at this time, this new outdoor walking tour offers UAE residents and tourists the chance to explore more and a different element of Dubai. Offering an alternative to joining a group tour, yet still featuring a wealth of information, its self-guided, on-demand nature allows users to observe social distancing whilst providing the flexibility to start the tour on their own schedule, at their own pace.”

Combining gaming with city sightseeing, Questo aims to teleport users inside a fictional story where they are the main character, giving hints in order to solve riddles and move around a city whilst finding out its hidden stories.

In Dubai, the Historical Dubai quest takes users on a journey through the Al Fahidi Historical District, its eateries and souks, on to a traditional abra ride across the Dubai Creek and beyond.

“There’s even the chance to find a world-record-breaking treasure,” Thomas added.

“With hundreds of people in the UAE downloading the Questo app to take part in the 3km fun run that Arabian Adventures and ASICS offered as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, we’re hoping to maintain its momentum and keep people moving with this exciting new way to explore the city.”

Alex Govoreanu, CEO of Questo, said: “We’re delighted to extend our reach to the Middle East with our new offering in one of the region’s most dynamic cities.

“In 2019, more than 50,000 people finished a quest and walked more than 200,000km to discover popular and hidden locations across the world. We are excited that users in Dubai now have the chance to join in and explore their city via our unique, game-based software – a fun way to learn and explore more of your favourite destinations.”

Historical Dubai is now available on the Questo app, which can be downloaded for Android in the Play Store or for Apple in the Apple Store.