How technology is turning Dubai’s events industry into a global pioneer

If you’re looking for a clear shaft of light at the end of the 2020 tunnel, GITEX Technology Week provides it. This is not only because of the return of major in-person events and one of the absolute pillars of the meetings, incentives, conferencing and exhibitions (MICE) calendar in the UAE – and one that’s actually owned and operated by the Dubai World Trade Centre – it’s also celebrating and marking a subject, technology, that powered us and kept us going through 2020.

GITEX will also provide a clear path for the economic achievements of 2021.

It’s been a challenging year for the events industry and, in particular, the large-scale technology conferences that had – until the pandemic – been a given for so many years. Whether it was Barcelona’s MWC (scheduled for late February) or July’s E3 in Los Angeles, we’ve been hit by news of global event cancellations on an almost monthly basis.

Meanwhile, the conferences and expos that weren’t cancelled outright were rejigged into a series of Zoom-based webinars.

However, as the end of the year approaches, GITEX Technology Week, the region’s most established tech expo, has held out to remain the world’s only live, in-person technology events of 2020. Now in its 40th year, GITEX returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) as a showcase event spanning 17 halls.

With a host of safety measures in place, many are hoping that a successful GITEX could represent a new benchmark for the events industry, which has been among the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus.

“Technology has already been essential in helping us navigate our way through the disruption of the pandemic, and that’s only been possible through the synergy of frontier technologies and trends – 5G, smart cities, Blockchain, fintech, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud and edge computing,” explains Helal Saeed Almarri, director general, Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), and director general, DWTC Authority.

More than 1,000 participating companies – including over 200 start-ups – from over 60 countries will converge at GITEX to showcase cutting-edge solutions in these sectors.

“GITEX Technology Week will serve as an umbrella event for the region’s leading technology shows, including GITEX Future Stars, the region’s largest tech start-up event; GISEC, the region’s largest cybersecurity conference and exhibition; Future Blockchain Summit, the leading Blockchain festival; and the inaugural edition of Marketing Mania, a new tech platform dedicated to brand marketers,” adds Almarri, speaking to Arabian Business in a rare interview.

“Having started with the AI Everything x Tourism re-start prototype event in July, and the opening of international MICE events from October 1, this year is now culminating with the first global, in-person tech event, GITEX, which serves as a benchmark to further set the precedent for staging major events in the current climate.

“Critically, with Dubai being the first major global destination to fully open up its MICE sector internationally, it is proving to be a significant catalyst for imperative networking events and face to face engagement, which are vital factors in accelerating the revival of all major sectors.”

From a safety perspective, Almarri, pictured below, says Dubai’s range of comprehensive measures and best practices for venues, hotels and public places allows events such as GITEX to be held safely, which in turn plays a critical role in the development of the emirate’s knowledge economy.

“These efforts have also seen Dubai awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Safe Travels stamp and our flagship carrier, Emirates, has been voted the safest airline in the world.”

At GITEX Technology Week, a number of protocols and technologies have been put in place to ensure a safe event for all. “We are committed to deliver a safe, smart and seamless customer experience at GITEX,” says Almarri.

“We have put full health and safety protocols in place, including the convenient print@home badge initiative to enhance the visitor experience and to ensure maximum safety and to minimise registration queues on site, while there will be a PCR testing centre located in the exhibition centre for travellers who need to make use of the service amongst other new initiatives.

“In line with UAE Government and health authority guidelines, all DWTC venue entry points are equipped with thermal scanning, along with smart cameras using heat mapping technology that are installed throughout the venue for capacity management and real-time crowd density monitoring, ensuring social distancing protocols are followed.”

Almarri also cites a recent independent survey conducted by GRS Research & Strategy, in which Dubai was voted the safest city in the world to attend an exhibition by 4,000 business professionals from more than 130 countries, ahead of other renowned global exhibition cities. “We are extremely confident that our attendees will be assured of a safe event space to reconnect with their peers in a responsible manner.”

GITEX isn’t just a big deal for companies in the technology sector. After a year of cancellations and shifts to Zoom, the exhibition represents an opportunity to lead the way for the entire events industry in 2021.

“GITEX’s role is paramount in rallying not only the technology industry but also the entire events industry and the culture of in-person business networking, restoring confidence and re-acclimatising the business community to function optimally in an updated business setting,” says Almarri.

“After a year of missed business opportunities, our exhibitors are extremely excited to be able to finally interact with their customers, partners and the technology industry. Virtual meetings cannot replicate the experience of doing business in-person, and GITEX will finally be able to deliver that experience that has been lacking in 2020. They recognise that GITEX is the only major technology event in the world to go live in 2020, and the unique opportunity that that presents for them to reconnect with the industry.”

The MICE sector, which was hit particularly hard by both travel restrictions and regulations against hosting large-scale events during the pandemic, is another expected beneficiary of the event. “GITEX will reconvene the different stakeholders in the MICE ecosystem, including the travel, hospitality and production industries that are so crucial to MICE activity,” says Almarri.

He adds that this year’s event demonstrates “the great resolve of humanity” and proves that anything is possible – “an ethos the UAE stands firmly by”.

Meanwhile, those who are unable to exhibit in person will still have a platform in GITEX Plus, an AI-powered companion event app.

“Guided by the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the emirate was able to navigate the challenges of Covid-19 swiftly and decisively, which has afforded us a critical first mover advantage in reinvigorating economic activity across sectors,” says Almarri.

He adds that rapid and robust stimulus measures introduced by the federal and Dubai governments are aiding a rebound for the MICE sector.

In this vein, GITEX is to be held up as an example of best practices and a benchmark for the industry in 2021. “We have been working closely with partners and stakeholders continuously across the city to ensure the success of this event, which will once again emphasise Dubai’s status as a leading business events pioneer,” explains Almarri.

Looking ahead, the emirate has recently marked a number of major bid wins as meetings professionals around the world look to get their plans back on track and prioritise destinations they can have confidence in. “Combined with events already in the pipeline for 2021, including the key annual pillar trade shows such as Gulfood and Arab Health, the groundwork continues to be laid for a sustainable post-Covid recovery that can be a standard for the global industry to adopt and participate within.”

If technology has been our saviour in 2020, it feels appropriate, then, that a tech exhibition will be the thing that could save the events industry.