UAE launches tourist visas for Israelis as direct flights take off

The UAE on Thursday launched tourist visas for Israeli citizens in the latest move following the normalisation of ties between the two countries.

In a statement cited by state news agency WAM, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced the activation of tourist entry visas, adding that the measure is a stop-gap until a mutual visa waiver agreement is put in place.

This will mean Israelis visiting the UAE will be eligible for visas on arrival, with the same applying to Emiratis visiting Israel.

WAM said the move, which follows the signing of the Abraham Accords in September, aims to facilitate travel to the UAE for the time being.

Both countries have already signed treaties on direct flights and visa-free travel, along with accords on investment protection, science and technology.

Last month, the national airlines of the UAE and Israel said they are looking to introduce joint codeshare services as well as closer ties in cargo, engineering and loyalty schemes.

EL AL Israel Airlines and Etihad Airways have signed a virtual memorandum of understanding which includes scope to introduce joint codeshare services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, as well as on the global flight networks beyond the two carriers’ hubs.

Etihad has also announced its intention to commence daily services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv from March 28, 2021.

Flydubai has already started to operate flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, with the low-cost carrier operating 14 flights a week offering a double daily service between Dubai International and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion.

The UAE was only the third Arab country to normalise ties with Israel following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Its move was quickly followed by Bahrain and in October Sudan also announced it would normalise relations with Israel.