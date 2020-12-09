Emirates to launch ad campaign to tell world that Dubai is open for business

Emirates is set to launch a multi-million dollar advertising campaign to tell the world that Dubai is open for business and tourism after the coronavirus crisis.

Throughout the winter travel season, the airline said it will run a global campaign to promote Destination Dubai, including advertising spots and key partnerships to provide travellers with extra value.

Emirates’ multi-channel advertising campaign, which showcases Dubai’s diverse attractions to those seeking a winter getaway, will initially launch in the UK and key European markets on television, online and social media channels, it said in a statement.

The airline has also partnered with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) on a promotion to offer complimentary stays at the JW Marriott to all Emirates customers visiting Dubai until February 28.

The airline’s Economy Class passengers will receive a free night’s stay, while passengers flying First or Business Class can enjoy two complimentary nights’ stay, the statement added.

Helal Saeed Almarri, director general, Dubai Tourism, said that since reopening the city to tourists in July, Dubai has seen a “steady increase in visitors, underpinned by comprehensive measures to safeguard the wellbeing of our guests”.

He added: “Going into 2021, Dubai will continue to strengthen its offering for business and leisure visitors with the launch of new facilities and attractions, as well as the return of world-class conferences, events and festivals including the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival, and the first ever World Expo to be held in this region.

“We are pleased to work closely with our strategic partner Emirates on its latest global campaign, as we look forward to welcoming international travellers to make Dubai their destination of choice this winter.”

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer said: “Dubai remains one of the most attractive global destinations, and we see strong interest and steady growth in bookings to Dubai from across our network and particularly from Europe. With our latest campaign, we aim to reignite the magic of travel and put Dubai foremost in the minds of people around the world seeking a winter getaway.”

Emirates has reinstated passengers flights to 100 destinations since being forced to ground its fleet as the coronavirus pandemic forced lockdowns across the world.