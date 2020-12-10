Oman relaxes tourist visa requirements for 103 countries

Nationals of 103 countries will be exempt from requiring entry visas into Oman for a period of ten days, according to an announcement made through the sultanate’s state-run news agency.

The move, which is designed to “facilitate tourists who wish to visit the sultanate”, is subject to strict controls and conditions. Visitors must have a prior and confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and a return travel ticket.

The Royal Oman Police clarified the countries covered, which includes 41 from Europe, ten from South America, six Arab countries and 46 from other countries and regions throughout the world.

It comes just days after Oman reopened its borders to international tourists, under strict regulations, which includes presenting two negative Covid-19 PCR tests.

The sultanate had stopped issuing all types of visas in March this year, at the height of the global pandemic.

In October, the Omani government reopened the country’s land borders with neighbouring countries to citizens and residents travelling to or from the sultanate and who have passed a series of Covid-19 tests. International commercial flights also resumed from the sultanate’s airports on October 1.