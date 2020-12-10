Beirut hotel bookings for New Year at lowest number in 30 years

Reservations at hotels in Beirut for the New Year period are at their lowest since the civil war 30 years ago, according to the president of the Syndicate of Hotels Owners in Lebanon, Pierre Achkar.

Figures from EY’s benchmark survey of the hotel sector in the Middle East show that Beirut’s average occupancy of four- and five-star hotels was 15 percent in the first nine months of 2020, compared to 72 percent in the same period of 2019, and compared to an average rate of 37.3 percent in 14 Arab markets.

The occupancy rate at Beirut hotels, meanwhile, declined by 57.2 percent in the first three quarters of 2020, representing the steepest decline in the region. In comparison, the average occupancy rate in Arab markets declined by 28.2 percent during the covered period.

And any hopes of a revival over the traditionally busy holiday season have been dashed by Achkar, who told Arabian Business: “The occupancy rate at Beirut hotels is still weak in December compared to the same period of 2019, with reservations for the New Year at its lowest rate seen since the end of the civil war in 1990.

“Hotels are no longer able to withstand more blows, from the economic and financial crisis, and Gulf tourists avoiding Lebanon even before the coronavirus, up to the Beirut Port explosion, which caused damage to 165 hotels out of 250 hotels in Greater Beirut.”

More than 100 hotels in Greater Beirut are still out of service, four months after the devastating Beirut Port explosion on August 4, including major hotels such as Phoenicia, whose rehabilitation cost is estimated at $15 million; as well as the Four Seasons, Hilton, Monroe and Le Gray, according to Achkar.

The average rate per room at Beirut hotels was $157 in September 2020, up 46 percent from $108 in September 2019. While Beirut’s RevPAR regressed by 83.6 percent year-on-year and posted the steepest decrease regionally.

A drop in the number of airport passengers at Beirut airport has further damaged the hospitality sector – the airport was closed from March 18 until the end of June. The total number of airport passengers dropped by 72.7 percent a year to reach 2.21 million passengers by the end of November 2020, compared to 8.14m passengers in the same period of 2019.