Five ways for the Gulf to secure tourism success in a post-coronavirus era

Governments across the GCC must undertake a multi-step journey to strengthen their tourism offerings and take advantage of the long-term opportunity the sector represents in a post-pandemic era, according to new research.

The Ideation Centre, the think tank for Strategy& Middle East, said governments need to embark on a five-step journey, starting with defining their vision for tourism in the country, to develop the sector rapidly.

With the exception of Bahrain and the UAE, which attract large numbers of visitors, these countries do not receive as many tourists as they could, the report said, adding that the numbers were further reduced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the scale of the long-term opportunity remains unaltered, the report noted, saying that in recent years, the region has focused on enhancing tourism infrastructure and offerings, and marketing their destinations far and wide. However, performance has often not matched ambition.

Karim Abdallah, partner with Strategy& Middle East said: “This vision should build on the competitive advantages of the country, and highlight target outcomes, including the anticipated number of tourists, the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP, and job creation statistics.

“Saudi Vision 2030 is an excellent example of this: it clearly delineates plans to offer multiple tourism products and experiences, with a clear goal of increasing the number of domestic and international tourists to 100 million per year by 2030 and boosting tourism’s contribution to GDP from 3 percent in 2018 to 10 percent.”

Karim Abdallah, partner with Strategy& Middle East

A second stage in the journey is institutionalising effective tourism sector governance and ensuring that all public and private stakeholders are synchronizing efforts towards the successful implementation of the tourism vision.

Thirdly, the report said that countries in the region must identify the travellers that are most likely to be attracted to their offerings, segmented by source markets and socioeconomic profiles.

Marwan Bejjani, partner with Strategy& Middle East added: “Data analytics and data sharing between tourism sector stakeholders is likely to play an increasingly important role in supporting governments in making informed decisions that allow them to tailor offerings. The UAE and Egypt, for example, have diversified offerings that attract visitors from a diverse set of countries. Knowing that there is a rise in tourists from the Far East will allow countries to take action to cater to that segment.”

A fourth objective in the tourism journey should be to burnish the appeal of a country’s tourism products and experiences and working to ensure that a destination is ready to welcome tourists. This includes having in place accommodation and F&B outlets, tour services and activities, transportation infrastructure, tailored to the needs of tourists.

Marwan Bejjani (left) and Dima Sayess of Strategy& Middle East

Dima Sayess, a partner with Strategy& Middle East and the director of the Ideation Centre, said: “Countries in the GCC and Egypt are at different levels of destination readiness in many areas, which can give an indication of where efforts need to be directed. When it comes to tour services, for example, well-established tourism destinations such as Egypt and the UAE have a large number of heritage and cultural offerings.

“Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, have the opportunity to intensify their offerings in this aspect.”

The fifth and final step, according to Strategy& Middle East, is ensuring that tourists are connected to the country by conducting thorough and in-depth marketing and promotion campaigns aimed at raising the interest of travelers in particular source markets, putting in place the right distribution channels to facilitate converting interest into bookings, and securing transport connections to the destination.

The report added that once the steps are completed, it is important that regional countries review and renew them on a regular basis.