Virtual restaurant major Rebel Foods eyes partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai

India-based Rebel Foods, billed as one of world’s largest virtual restaurant companies, plans to enter into a partnership deal with Expo 2020 Dubai.

The food major plans to launch its array of offerings to tourists at the mega event which starts in October, a top executive of the company told Arabian Business.

In the run-up to the global event, the virtual restaurant chain is also working on an ambitious expansion plan to cover the UAE to popularise its dishes.

“We are working on a plan for a partnership with Expo 2020 to launch our offerings for all the tourists coming for the mega event scheduled in 2021,” Ajay Jain, country head – UAE, Rebel Foods, told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

“We want to give them – the millions of tourists expected at the mega show – an unmatched experience of our product offering, and the wide menu Rebel kitchens offer.”

Ajay Jain, country head – UAE, Rebel Foods

Jain, however, did not elaborate on the operational aspects of the planned partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai.

Industry experts said the proposed partnership plan, if it materialises – could turn out to be a “jackpot deal” for Rebel Foods.

“Tourists inflow in to the UAE – a mainstay of the emirate’s economy and estimated to contribute about 10 percent of its food and retail sectors in normal years, can increase many-fold in the Expo year,” said Sandeep Ganediwalla, managing partner of RedSeer Consulting, a global consultancy firm focusing on new age consumer internet services.

“This could provide opportunities for fast track growth for Rebel Foods in the UAE market,” Sandeep added.

Jain said the company has been seeing an increase in the order value from its existing kitchens in the UAE, as there is a different meal for different times for different family members.

“Our kitchens (in the UAE market) have become profitable and based on the increased traction, we are deepening our investment in the market.

“We are currently on an expansion drive and plan to cater to the entire UAE market by the end of 2021,” Jain revealed.

He also pointed out that food delivery has overtaken the complete food scene in the UAE market, in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic impacting the consumers visiting restaurants and eating out.

A recent RedSeer Consulting study has projected online food orders to account for 16 percent of the total food services in the UAE market by 2023 representing $3 billion in spend.

Rebel Foods currently operate from five kitchens in Dubai, delivering across 80 percent localities. Its biryani (Behrouz Biryani), Indo Chinese (Mandarin Oak) and health (The 500 Calorie Project) brands are its best-selling brands.

“We have received a phenomenal response from the consumers in Dubai from the time we started our first kitchen in this market last year,” Jain said.

Overall, Rebel Foods operates over 350 kitchens in India, Dubai, Indonesia and London.