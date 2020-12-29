Kuwait says to resume international flights from January 2

Kuwait is to resume international travel from January 2, it was announced on Tuesday.

Flights are to take off once again from Kuwait International Airport from Saturday, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) spokesman Saad Al-Otaibi, as reported by Kuwait’s national news agency KUNA.

The country halted flights on December 21 amid growing fears about a new fast-spreading strain of coronavirus, which first appeared in the United Kingdom.

Kuwait was joined by Saudi Arabia and Oman in suspending international flights and closing borders.

Although Oman reopened its land, air and sea borders on Tuesday, officials in Saudi Arabia have said the suspension will continue for a further seven days.

The resumption of flights to and from Kuwait will begin at 4pm on Saturday, said Al-Otaibi, adding that the plans may change according to coronavirus developments.

The cabinet decided previously to suspend commercial flights until January 1.

Kuwait has recorded almost 150,000 cases of coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 932 people in the country.