Dubai’s hospitality sector eyes strong finish to 2020 after months of uncertainty

Dubai’s hospitality sector is expected to ring in the New Year on a high note, following a particularly turbulent year of coronavirus related closures.

The emirate’s handling of the pandemic has eased people’s concerns and created a high demand for the last night of the year, industry stakeholders told Arabian Business.

“As one of the first few cities to have opened its doors to the world and also to have restarted its events sector, Dubai will be one of the few destinations to celebrate New Year’s Eve with an array of live world-class events and entertainment, with precautionary measures across the board,” said Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

As a result of being one of the few open cities, Dubai is attracting more visitors this holiday period than it did last year, claimed Vinayak Mahtani, founder and CEO of bnbme, a holiday home management company.

“The demand for New Year is very different from last year. The bookings, to our surprise, came in much earlier and for longer periods, over both Christmas and New Year rather than just New Year,” said Mahtani.

“Last year our customers were mainly from the GCC, India and Pakistan. This year the majority of guests are from the UK, Europe, the States and Indonesia. As they travel a longer distance, they generally tend to stay longer. Overall, we are seeing huge demand and for us the top-performing area this year is Palm Jumeirah versus Downtown last year,” he added.

F&B outlets across the city have also reported an increase in reservations for New Year’s Eve specifically, and the last quarter of the year in general when compared to the same period last year.

“Despite the situation at hand, we at Benjarong have seen a successful reopening post lockdown. This month to date has seen an increase in revenue by 12 percent in comparison to the previous year. We are also expecting to wrap up our New Year’s Eve sales this year much stronger than the last,” said Danelle Ruth Palang, director of marketing and communications at Dusit Thani, a luxury hotel near Burj Khalifa which houses Thai restaurant Benjarong.

Thai restaurant Benjarong at Dusit Thani in Dubai

“2020 has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging years for all of us. Still, we are blessed for having an opportunity to open two new restaurants, AIZA and Matroshka, at The Pointe on the very last day of 2020. Since the announcement of the openings, we’ve received a fantastic response and bookings are looking promising,” added Aizada Ussenova, founder of The Social Group which manages the two restaurants.

“While the beginning of the year was filled with unforeseen and unusual challenges, since re-opening post-lockdown we have seen Bungalow flourish and come out strong in the last quarter, and we are hoping to end the year on a high as well,” said Charlie Weaving, managing partner at Livit Hospitality which manages beach bar Bungalow in Jumeirah 1.

The coronavirus safety measures which have been in place since F&B outlets were allowed to re-open post lockdown in May have instilled confidence in customers, said restaurant operators.

“Far from being the perfect situation, we at Bungalow have adapted and made it work despite having capacity restrictions in place. We are also blessed that people have been very understanding with the situation at hand and are compliant with all the rules and regulations in place,” said Weaving.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, it is important to provide our guests with peace of mind and confidence that their health and wellbeing is a top priority: Benjarong’s new design layout, which allows 10 people maximum per table as policy, and Dusit Thani Dubai’s strict hygiene and safety measures are reassuring to guests dining with us. Evidently, we have seen our continuous efforts recognised with re-occurring visits and positive feedback from dining guests,” said Palang.

Livit Hospitality manages beach bar Bungalow in Jumeirah

Dubai is planning midnight fireworks in 23 locations across the city, multiple concerts and retail promotions and discounts as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, according to a statement by Dubai Media Office.

“The citywide New Year’s Eve celebrations will contribute towards accelerating momentum and will further reinforce the message that Dubai is open and welcomes everyone to enjoy diverse experiences in one of the world’s safest destinations. With confidence continuing to build within the industry, and as the city prepares to host the region’s first World Expo, Dubai is confidently looking ahead to a landmark year for its tourism industry in 2021,” said Kazim.

Earlier this week, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced a number of rules for New Year’s Eve gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing

The Committee issued a statement following the commencement of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, in which Dubai Health Authority is providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

It said family gatherings and events organised in tents and homes are allowed to accommodate a maximum of 30 people, subject to compliance with the rule of one person per four square metres of venue space.

The rules also stipulate that attendees are required to wear face masks at all times and practice social distancing, while elderly people and those with chronic conditions should not attend these gatherings.

The Committee also cautioned that any person experiencing symptoms such as coughing or fever must refrain from attending events while the penalties for private social gatherings that violate guidelines will be AED50,000 for those hosting and AED15,000 for each attendee.

The Committee also stressed that guidelines related to private social gatherings will be stringently enforced and inspections will continue to be held on New Year’s Eve to ensure compliance.

“Violators will be held accountable for lack of compliance with the rules,” the Committee said as it called on families to “strictly comply with precautionary measures and avoid gatherings that do not adhere to guidelines”.

Emaar NYE 2021 will be broadcast live globally on Zoom

Last week, Emaar, the developer of the Burj Khalifa, said it is collaborating with Zoom Video Communications to host New Year’s Eve celebrations live from Downtown Dubai in a global Zoom video call.

Up to 50,000 people from around the world will be invited to tune-in and usher in 2021 on the first ever New Year’s Eve celebration to be hosted on Zoom.

Emaar NYE 2021 will be broadcast live globally on Zoom from 8:30pm local time onwards, featuring a fireworks, light and laser show in Downtown Dubai.

To access the live event on Zoom, registration is required through the following link: https://bit.ly/34ARq2L