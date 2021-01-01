Revealed: sports dome to be added to Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination, has revealed plans to add new recreational, leisure, and entertainment amenities in 2021.

New offerings will be introduced on the north and south sides of the island, a 114-hectare area which is home to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Coming to the north side of Al Maryah Island will be an air-conditioned sports dome, with three outdoor football pitches, four tennis courts, fitness and other sports zones, changing rooms and reception facilities.

This recreational area will also enjoy improved pedestrian and vehicular access to the rest of Al Maryah Island as well as Abu Dhabi City, in addition to onsite bus stops and taxi stands, a statement said.

Delivery will be over several phases, with the initial phase expected by the beginning of 2021, it added.

The statement also said that the ADGM south plaza area – located within the four towers and ADGM headquarters, will be improved with new outdoor seating, smart light poles and artwork displays by the second half of 2021.

In addition, there will be periodic community events, as well as Al Maryah Island’s most popular annual events throughout the year.

Located just south of the ADGM headquarters, a new highline park area will connect the Galleria Al Maryah Island to the new garden park, and feature new outdoor playgrounds, interactive and digital hoardings, new seating areas and other recreational amenities for children.

Within the garden park space, new F&B outlets will also be opened.

A spokesperson for Al Maryah Island said: “We are proud to unveil the various development plans. The latest projects have been in the planning phase for several months, and the destination’s management has collaborated with global leaders in recreation and entertainment to bring the Abu Dhabi community the best experience.

“These plans are also enabling Al Maryah Island to further their horizons to deliver on bespoke community events and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position in the global tourism market.”

An ADGM spokesperson added: “We are proud to witness the expansion of Al Maryah Island, further reinforcing this prestigious location as a great place to live and work… These new offerings will add to ADGM’s attractiveness as a regional business hub and further cements our position as the international financial centre to watch.”