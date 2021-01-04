My Emirates Pass returns for 2021 to bolster Dubai tourism rebound

Emirates on Monday announced it is expanding its initiative that turns a boarding pass into a leisure membership card as part of Dubai’s plan to see its tourism sector rebound after coronavirus.

The return of My Emirates Pass will give passengers deals and discounts in more than 450 restaurants, leisure destinations and retail outlets across UAE.

Emirates said the pass has been extended this year giving customers even more chances to explore UAE for less.

Emirates’ customers flying to and through Dubai until September 30 can take advantage of the exclusive offers by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets.

My Emirates Pass gives customers up to 50 percent off in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in hotels. The Emirates boarding pass also unlocks offers at many tourist attractions including Atlantis Aquaventure and At the Top Burj Khalifa.

The full list of participating outlets can be found here: emirates.com/myemiratespass

The announcement comes just a few weeks after Emirates said it was launching a multi-million dollar advertising campaign to tell the world that Dubai is open for business and tourism after the coronavirus crisis.

Throughout the winter travel season, the airline is running a global campaign to promote Destination Dubai, including advertising spots and key partnerships to provide travellers with extra value.

My Emirates Pass gives customers up to 50 percent off in over 300 restaurants across the country

Emirates’ multi-channel advertising campaign, which showcases Dubai’s diverse attractions to those seeking a winter getaway, has initially launched in the UK and key European markets on television, online and social media channels.

The airline has also partnered with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) on a promotion to offer complimentary stays at the JW Marriott to all Emirates customers visiting Dubai until February 28.

The airline’s Economy Class passengers will receive a free night’s stay, while passengers flying First or Business Class can enjoy two complimentary nights’ stay, the statement added.

Emirates has reinstated passengers flights to about 100 destinations since being forced to ground its fleet as the coronavirus pandemic forced lockdowns across the world.