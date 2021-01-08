Abu Dhabi says third Fight Island will feature Conor McGregor comeback fight

Abu Dhabi on Friday announced plans to stage the third instalment of its UFC Fight Island series as the emirate continues to play a central role in helping the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation defy coronavirus challenges.

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism and UFC said the Fight Island triple header later in January will kick off live events in 2021.

The third event will see the comeback fight of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, confirmation of hints dropped by the fighter himself in November, when he will take on Dustin Poirier.

The events, which will take place on January 16, 20 and 24 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, will also be broadcast live around the world, in the UAE and MENA on Abu Dhabi Sports, and streamed on UFC Arabia, according to a series of tweets.

A limited number of tickets for the event are now on sale, another tweet said.

The first event on Saturday January 16 will be a featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar while on January 20, Michael Chiesa will take on Neil Magny in a welterweight fight.

UFC president, Dana White, said: “I am pumped to start the year with a straight week of great fights… Following two highly-successful editions of UFC Fight Island and the recent Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to host major international events in a safe and secure environment this year.”

“The third staging of UFC Fight Island not only cements Abu Dhabi’s standing as a world-class global destination for sports, but as one of the safest,” added Ali Al Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing at the DCT Abu Dhabi.

Nouf Al Bouhselaibi, director of Destination Management at Miral, said: “Hosting UFC Fight Island Triple Header on Yas Island has been a testament to the success from the first edition and a reflection of the island’s growing reputation as a global destination for entertainment, leisure, and business.”

The announcement comes as the partnership with Abu Dhabi has cemented UFC’s position as a “leader” in the sports world during the current global coronavirus pandemic.

UFC COO Lawrence Epstein told Arabian Business in October: “We wouldn’t be where we are, which is a leader in this Covid era in sports, without the partnership with Abu Dhabi and putting on these events at Fight Island.”

The Covid-19 virus has wreaked havoc on the sporting calendar, with numerous events cancelled and postponed as countries grapple to control the spread of infections.

Abu Dhabi has been recognised globally for its approach to hosting the events, where a safety ‘bubble’ is created in order to protect athletes, their entourages, officials, staff and media for the duration of their stay.

More than 18,000 tests were carried out on 2,000 people in a matter of a month for Fight Island 1, while Fight Island 2 saw more than 20,000 Covid-19 tests.

“The facilities that Abu Dhabi has delivered for these events are really second-to-none anywhere in the world,” Epstein said.

The partnership between Abu Dhabi and the UFC is currently in its second year of a five-year deal.