Saudi Arabia says international flights ban to stay in place until March 31

Saudi Arabia will lift a ban on international flights from March 31, according to state news agency SPA which cited an official source from the Ministry of Interior.

The country will allow its citizens to travel abroad and then return from March 31, and will open all air, land and sea ports from the same date, the agency said, adding that precautionary procedures and protective measures will be applicable on those arriving in the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia announced last month that it had halted international flights and suspended entry through its land and sea ports after a new fast-spreading strain of coronavirus appeared in Britain.

The shutdown until March 31 comes as the number of cases in Saudi Arabia has decreased recently.

Last month, Saudi Arabia kicked off a three-phase Covid-19 vaccination programme, after the first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded more than 363,000 coronavirus cases, including more than 6,200 deaths – the highest among the Gulf Arab states but the kingdom has also reported a high recovery rate.