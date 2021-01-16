Revealed: the importance of NYE to Dubai’s pandemic-hit tourism sector

Tourists still flocked to Dubai for the New Year celebrations despite the uncertainty created by the global coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures.

While Dubai hotel performance metrics returned closer to pre-pandemic levels throughout December, New Year’s Eve was the stand-out day in the month.

Industry analysts STR said while average hotel occupancy reached 71 percent last month, it jumped to 82 percent on December 31.

Similarly, while average daily room rates (ADR) were just over AED600 last month, they more than doubled to AED1,364 for New Year’s Eve amid rising demand.

Revenue per available room, better known as RevPAR, also shot up sharply on December 31 to AED1,119 compared to a monthly average of AED432.

STR added that absolute ADR and RevPAR were the highest in Dubai since January, while occupancy was the market’s highest since February as travellers flocked to the emirate to escape coronavirus lockdowns at home.

Dubai’s hotel occupancy slumped to 23 percent earlier in 2020 as the full impact of coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns took hold but December figures were boosted by the government establishing a travel corridor with the UK, which brought scores of holidaymakers to the Gulf city in November and December.

However, travel between the UK and Dubai is now expected to slump after the British Government removed the UAE from its travel corridor list, meaning travellers will now have to quarantine for 10 days.

Prior to New Year’s Eve, members of Dubai’s hospitality sector told Arabian Business they expected to end the year on a high note, following a particularly turbulent year of coronavirus related closures.

The emirate’s handling of the pandemic had eased people’s concerns and created a high demand for the last night of the year, industry stakeholders told Arabian Business.

“As one of the first few cities to have opened its doors to the world and also to have restarted its events sector, Dubai will be one of the few destinations to celebrate New Year’s Eve with an array of live world-class events and entertainment, with precautionary measures across the board,” said Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing last month.

F&B outlets across the city reported an increase in reservations for New Year’s Eve specifically, and the last quarter of the year in general when compared to the same period last year.

The coronavirus safety measures which have been in place since F&B outlets were allowed to re-open post lockdown in May have instilled confidence in customers, said restaurant operators.