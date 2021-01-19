India’s OYO to tweak Gulf hotel strategy as hygiene move boosts revenues

India-based hospitality major OYO will focus on long stays, weekend getaways and wooing companies looking to move to budget hotels as part of its new strategy in the GCC market.

The hotel chain will also aggressively continue to roll out its ‘sanitised stay’ initiative to cover all its properties across the GCC region to achieve higher revenue growth this year.

“Our properties tagged as ‘Sanitised Stay’ are seeing a two-time higher revenue per available room compared to other properties,” Manu Midha, head – Middle East at OYO, told Arabian Business.

“We will continue to aggressively promote our properties that are certified as ‘sanitised stay’ across all online and offline channels,” Midha said.

“We are helping our partners generate demand by promoting their properties as safe, flexible, affordable options for staycations, weekend getaways. People are not splurging because they have a smaller disposable income or they are concerned about the economy.

“This may have an impact on higher star-rated hotels but will not affect budget hotel groups. People are not looking to experiment and stay at a new hotel, as hygiene is a major concern. Instead, they prefer to stay at tried-and-tested accommodations such as OYO hotels.”

At present, 40 percent of OYO properties in the UAE and a similar number of properties in Saudi Arabia are tagged.

Midha said OYO’s initiative is aimed at ensuring that the highest level of hygiene and health protocols are in place for guests and hotel staff.

“These include minimal touch check-in and check-out systems, robust hygiene and safety training for staff and strict enforcement of social distancing norms to give our customers complete confidence that their safety is our priority.”

Midha also said OYO will continue to invest in building a loyal customer base in the Middle East by promoting its app.

“We will continue to actively engage with its customers to build a deeper understanding of the shift in their expectations,” he added.

Ever since the Covid pandemic hit the hospitality and travel industry early last year, OYO has been taking several new initiatives in the GCC market to navigate through the new normal.

It has initiated discussions with the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and the Asser Development Authority to jointly develop a “hotel transformation platform” in western Saudi Arabia, which includes Jeddah and the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

“Our proposal for developing a transformation platform for the hotel industry in western Saudi Arabia is mainly aimed at enhancing the appeal of the hotels in the region,” Midha previously told Arabian Business.

OYO also launched Hospitality 2.0 in the GCC market in August to transition its facilities to the Covid-induced ‘new normal’ in the industry.