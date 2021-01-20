Etihad Airways says to resume Doha flights from February 15

Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it will resume passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to Doha, Qatar, from February 15.

Subject to government approvals, the service will operate daily using an Airbus A320 and a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Separately, Qatar Airways announced in a tweet that it will be relaunching services to the UAE later this month, with flights starting to Dubai International Airport on January 27 and to Abu Dhabi International Airport the following day.

The resumptions follows an agreement between Bahrain, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to reopen its airspace to Qatar, which was signed at the 41st annual summit of the GCC recently.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia restarted flights to Doha on Monday while Emirates has yet to announced its plans.

Martin Drew, senior vice president Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “With ties between the UAE and Qatar restored, the restarting of passenger services between the two capitals will once again support the growth of trade and tourism between the two nations.

“Adding a new destination to Etihad’s network during the COVID-19 pandemic is another step towards the gradual expansion of normal scheduled services to more cities across the airline’s global network.”

Etihad requires 100 percent of its passengers to show a negative PCR test before departure, and on arrival in Abu Dhabi to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the CEO of Qatar Airways said he was hopeful that flights to and from the UAE and Bahrain will start soon.

Having resumed flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, Akbar Al Baker said he was seeking further Gulf flights after relaunching operations to Egypt on Tuesday.

In an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest, he also said the reopening of airspace previously blocked during the regional dispute has made a huge difference to the carrier.