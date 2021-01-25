Ascott eyes further expansion across the Middle East

Hospitality giant The Ascott Limited has revealed plans to grow its Middle East, Africa and Turkey (MEAT) portfolio by an additional 6,000 units over the next five years.

The expansion would take the company’s serviced apartments business, which is wholly owned by Singaporean CapitalLand, up to 10,000 units by 2025.

“Despite the challenges the hospitality industry faced across the world in 2020, our sustainable business model has allowed us to stand firm performance-wise,” said Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s regional GM for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India.

After establishing itself in the Middle East, Ascott aims to further strengthen its geographical presence in emerging markets in Africa, with five properties currently in the development phase.

“While we continue reinforcing our position in the Middle East, where we have established a strong presence in key markets such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, our focus over the next five years is to strengthen our geographical presence in the emerging markets within Africa.

“We will continue to focus on strengthening our regional portfolio even further, to meet our ambitious growth plan of 10,000 units by 2025 and bring Ascott brands to key countries where the demand for internationally branded hotels and serviced apartments is on the rise,” said Miccolis.

Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s regional GM for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India

Ascott currently has 16 properties under development and an additional 2,003 units in the pipeline that will be opening over the next two years in the region.

Globally, Ascott has added over 14,200 units across 71 properties for 2020, exceeding the number of units secured in 2019 and marking a fourth consecutive year of growth for the group.

“Covid-19 has validated the resilience of Ascott’s business model as property owners continue to sign new management and franchise contracts with us, allowing us to achieve our fourth consecutive year of record growth in 2020,” said Kevin Goh, CapitaLand’s CEO for lodging and Ascott’s CEO.

“Through these new contracts, we continue to build our future recurring fee income stream. In 2021, over 80 properties with about 17,000 units are slated to open across the world. We will continue to look for opportunities to expand our presence through management contracts, franchises, strategic alliances, and stand ready to seize good investment opportunities,” he added.