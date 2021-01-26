Hundreds of Yas Island hotel staff vaccinated to help reassure tourists

Hundreds of hospitality employees working in Yas Island hotels have chosen to vaccinate as part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to ensure a safe reopening to tourists.

More than 240 people working inside the recent UFC Fight Island ‘bubble’ hotels on Yas Island received their first dose of the vaccine, via an initiative to provide free vaccines to all hotel staff who choose to vaccinate.

The initiative was launched in line with Abu Dhabi’s response to Covid-19, the emirate-wide Choose to Vaccinate campaign and the nationwide immunisation programme.

The drive also complements the protocols already in place across the emirate, including the Go Safe certification initiative, which enforces global health and safety practices across the emirate’s hotels, malls, attractions and public places.

“Abu Dhabi has shown its commitment to the highest standards of health and safety and ability to host large-scale international events during a pandemic with the previous two editions of UFC Fight Island in recent months,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba (pictured below), executive director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“The safe and successful return of fans to live events at UFC Fight Island Triple Header showcased the hard work and collaboration of government departments, public and private sectors and UFC to make it possible.

“Abu Dhabi is open; Abu Dhabi is safe. This vaccination drive for hospitality staff, who are the face of Abu Dhabi and work tirelessly to uphold the emirate’s standing as a world-class leisure destination, will help reassure visitors that they are in a safe and secure environment and reaffirm our efforts to press forward with our tourism plans, guided by the country’s visionary leaders.”

In December, DCT Abu Dhabi announced the reopening of the emirate to tourism, as well as a gradual return to event hosting, with strict guidelines in place that ensure the safety of the wider community.

UFC Fight Island Triple Header hosted UFC athletes, coaches, UFC staff and event personnel in ‘bubble’ hotels on Yas Island for the duration of the event, following a 48-hour quarantine period. PCR testing was also conducted every 72 hours.

Spectators attending the event were in their own ‘bubble’ and adhered to health and safety protocols, including presenting a negative PCR test on arrival, ticket checks, thermal scanning, mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing.