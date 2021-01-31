Jones the Grocer sets out ambitious five-year plan to open 200 new stores

Jones the Grocer has revealed ambitious plans to open 200 new stores in the next five years.

It comes as Dubai-based JTG Holdings announced it has become the sole owner of the popular food outlet after acquiring the “significant minority stake” held by L Catterton Asia, a subsidiary of LVMH.

Established in 1996 in Australia, the brand currently has 23 trading stores and a pipeline of 23 new sites scheduled to open across the region.

JTG Holdings Ltd and Jones the Grocer’s CEO and shareholder, Yunib Siddiqui, said: “We are incredibly proud of the regional success of Jones the Grocer, particularly the tremendous resilience our diversified revenue streams have shown last year. The time’s right to expand into new and existing international markets. Our success is a testament to the universal appeal of a well-executed Australian foodie ethos, of a high quality, innovative offer.”

The acquisition and the acceleration strategy announcement marks 25 years since Jones the Grocer opened its first store in Sydney and 12 years since the first UAE store in Abu Dhabi.

“Our brand has been tested over the years and there is no doubt about its longevity, versatility and scalability; we’re ripe for global growth in Europe, Asia Pacific and the GCC region. There has been a staggering decline of over 50 percent of seated diners worldwide and we’re fortunate to be continuing our expansion,” added Siddiqui.