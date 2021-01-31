UAE’s Rotana eyes further expansion in the Middle East

Hotel management giant Rotana has revealed plans to add eight new properties in the Middle East to its portfolio over the next three years.

The move will deliver more than 2,650 keys to the market and is indicative of the confidence Rotana has in the region which has proven “remarkably robust” in the face of the pandemic, according to a statement released by the hotel group.

Rotana will continue to consolidate its growth in the UAE as president and CEO Guy Hutchinson forecast a positive year for the industry, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are extremely confident the UAE will remain one of the safest countries in the world for domestic and international travel,” he said.

“With the launch of the first federal domestic tourism campaign boosting the country’s local tourism contribution to more than AED 80 billion, coupled with the vigorous nationwide vaccine drive and steady growth in inbound tourism, the outlook for the industry is bright,” he continued.

Rotana believes tourism in Saudi Arabia will continue to grow and as such will be adding Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts to its portfolio in the country by the third quarter of 2021, bringing the total number of the group’s properties in the kingdom to eight.

Solidifying its presence in Bahrain, Rotana will be launching Residences by Rotana, in Manama in 2022, and Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana by 2023.

Rotana has also penned two deals in Qatar, with the aim of supporting the country’s economic diversification strategy and its vision to attract seven million visitors by 2030. The group recently took over the management of the Sedra Arjaan by Rotana and signed a hotel management agreement under the Centro Hotels brand to be launched by 2023.

Further extending its footprint in Europe, Rotana will also be managing two new properties in the heart of Istanbul: Bomonti Arjaan by Rotana and Bomonti Residences by Rotana, offering 650 units which are set to open doors to guests in 2022.

“The first of many announcements for Rotana over the coming months, the eight new property signings represent another major milestone in the group’s development strategy,” said Makram El Zyr, corporate vice president development.