Emirates to start one-way flights from UK to Dubai amid flights suspension

Emirates has announced that it will operate one-way flights from the UK to Dubai from Tuesday.

The flights have been organised following the UK government’s decision to add the UAE to its ‘red list’ of countries, meaning direct flights between the two countries were suspended from Friday afternoon until further notice.

In an operational update posted on its website, Emirates said the one-way flights will operate to Dubai from London Heathrow and Manchester from February 2.

“Customers seeking to leave the UK on these services should ensure that they are authorised to travel under the latest UK government rules, and meet the travel requirements of their final destination,” the Dubai-based airline said.

The UK decision means arrivals in the UK are banned other than “British, Irish or third country nationals with residence rights” who must self-isolate at home for 10 days on their return.

According to a statement on the official website of the UK Government, the decision to ban travel “follows the discovery of a new coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, that may have spread to other countries, including the UAE, Burundi and Rwanda”.

In its update, Emirates added: “We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking. Travellers seeking to enter the UK should refer to the UK government website for the latest information on entry requirements and isolation/quarantine arrangements on arrival.”

Industry experts told Arabian Business that the move by the UK government to add the UAE to its ‘red list’ of countries would deliver a “near knock-out punch” for the already beleaguered air route.

“In the short term, this is a financial disaster for the likes of Emirates and Etihad who had recently built up daily flights to London and had re-established flights to other cities like Manchester and Birmingham too,” said Saj Ahmad, founder of StratAero aviation consultancy.

“The longer this situation lasts, the harder and bigger the financial impact. For BA, it’s even worse, given that all travel out of England is banned due to the lockdown and it can’t even ply its trade elsewhere like Emirates and Etihad can,” he added.

Separately, Emirates said its flights to South Africa will remain suspended until February 12 in line with recent government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa into the UAE.

“Emirates remains committed to serving our customers in South Africa, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow,” it said.