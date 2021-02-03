Contracts awarded to build hotels on Saudi’s Red Sea Project

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has awarded contracts to Saudi and Swiss firms to build luxury hotels and resorts at its tourism mega project.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the two companies will play pivotal roles in the construction of hotels across The Red Sea Project, building 40 hotel villas on the Southern Dunes site and a hotel situated on Ummahat Al-Shaykh Island.

John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC, said it has made significant progress in terms of the design and construction of key infrastructure to enable the development of hotel assets.

“It is exciting to award these contracts, which signify the start of a new phase for us as we move into the build of our stunning resorts both inland and on one of our key islands,” he said in comments published by SPA.

The Red Sea Project has already passed significant milestones and work is on track to welcome the first guests by the end of 2022, when the international airport and the first four hotels will open.

The remaining 12 hotels planned for phase one will open in 2023.

Upon completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and around 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment and leisure facilities.