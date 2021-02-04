Tough restrictions in Saudi hit restaurants, events, entertainment and funerals

Saudi Arabia has moved to stave off a second wave of coronavirus in the kingdom with a series of tough new measures that hit restaurants, events, entertainment and even funerals.

Restaurants are to close their doors to diners for the next 10 days at least and only offer takeaways and cinemas, gyms and indoor entertainment centers are also closed. Venues will also have to install CCTV and warn the public that they are being filmed in case of violations.

On Wednesday the authorities revealed 306 new cases following an announcement that travelers from 20 countries, including the UAE, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Lebanon, the UK and the US, would be barred from entering the kingdom.

A Ministry of Interior official said the new measures were necessary because of an “increase in the epidemic curve in some regions of Saudi Arabia that were caused by lax implementation of the preventive and precautionary measures”.

The ruling also means all events and parties, including weddings, corporate meetings in banquet halls and independent wedding halls or hotels, rest houses and camps are suspended for 30 days, which may be extended.

Social gatherings are now limited to a maximum of 20 people for the next 10 days, extendable, likewise all entertainment activities and events are suspended for the same period.

There are also new rules for prayers at funerals which can now be at any time of day, rather than specific times, to avoid the number of mourners at any one time, and burial plots will have to be 100 meters apart, to ensure grieving families don’t mix.

The new measures were due to come into force today, Thursday February 4.