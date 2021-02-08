Dubai desert camp shut down, operator fined over virus violations

A desert camp has been shut down by Dubai Police in cooperation with Dubai Tourism, for organising a private gathering in violation of coronavirus rules.

The camp operator was fined AED50,000 while each participant was fined AED15,000, according to a tweet published by Dubai Media Office.

Separately, fines worth AED50,000 were issued to several people who held a private party on a commercial yacht without committing to social distancing rules and wearing masks.

The yacht operator’s licence was revoked for one month.

The violations come as the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 148,587 additional Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, with 2,798 new infections, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 329,293.

‌‌‏According to the ministry, there were nine further deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 930.

‌‌‏MoHAP also noted that an additional 3,933 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 309,692.