Air Arabia posts $56m losses after virus impact despite Q4 uptick

Sharjah-based Air Arabia, the largest low cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, on Wednesday, said it made a net loss of AED192 million ($56.2 million) in 2020 as the global aviation industry continued to struggle with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline’s turnover for the full year was AED1.85 billion while it served a total of 4.4 million passengers from all five hubs.

Air Arabia also reported a net profit of AED20 million for Q4, 90 percent lower than Q4 2019, as the airline posted a turnover of AED536 million, 53 percent below the coresponding period in 2019.

The carrier said early measures taken to control overall cost while ensuring business continuity enabled it to register a profitable fourth quarter despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia, said: “Air Arabia’s ability to record a profitable fourth quarter despite the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, is a testament to the robust business model it operates.

“The early measures taken by the management team to control overall cost and the gradual resumption of flights, albeit to a limited number of destinations, helped in achieving profits in the fourth quarter and in significantly reducing the net loss for the full year.”

He added: “Despite the strong start of the year in early 2020, the impact of the pandemic on the global aviation industry, which quickly materialised in airport closures and travel restrictions, forced airlines worldwide to battle the biggest challenge faced in the history of aviation.

“While the year 2021 continues to be a challenging one for the industry, we remain confident about the fundamentals of the aviation sector and the vital role air travel will continue to play in economic recovery. At Air Arabia, we remain focused on adopting further measures to help improve the overall cost structure of the group and will continue to gradually resume operations where possible.”

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was launched last year following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish the capital’s first low-cost carrier.

The first Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight took off to Alexandria in July and was followed by the launch of eight additional routes from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Although the pandemic forced many airports to suspend operations and continue to do so, Air Arabia said it added a total of 14 new routes to its global network in 2020 from its operating hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.