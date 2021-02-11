Abu Dhabi’s tourism island set to open latest five-star offering

Developer Miral announced on Thursday that Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is set to welcome guests from February 18.

Situated within Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi’s waterfront destination on Yas Island, the five-star hotel will feature 545 rooms and a beach club.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is part of Miral’s AED4 billion investment into the overall AED12 billion masterplan of Yas Bay.

Yas Bay will feature three distinct areas across 14 million square feet – The Waterfront, where Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is located, The Residences, and Yas Creative Hub.

Once complete, the project is set to attract 15,000 future residents and over 10,000 top business professionals.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral said: “We are proud to see the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island on Yas Bay’s waterfront, opening its doors to guests. The hotel complements our leisure and entertainment attractions on Yas Bay, bringing our vision for the waterfront to life, and further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for leisure, entertainment and business. This is yet another milestone in achieving our leadership’s vision for Abu Dhabi.”

Alongside a beach club, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island will also be home to signature dining venues and cafes, a kids’ club, spa and a conference centre.

Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president, Middle East, Africa & Turkey (MEA&T), Hilton, said: “We look forward to opening Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island soon, as the first of three hotels under development on Yas Island together with Miral. DoubleTree by Hilton Yas Island Residences and the WB Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros branded hotel are also expected to open later this year.”

Yas Bay Waterfront also features the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi’s multi-purpose indoor entertainment venue, designed to accommodate up to 18,000 people. It will also be home to a pier which will include 37 cafés and restaurants, and 19 retail outlets.